Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.87.

NYSE CE opened at $172.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

