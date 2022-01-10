Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 18,662 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,662 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 66,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 77,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $66.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.51.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

