Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $698,000 Stock Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCAL. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

