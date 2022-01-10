Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,545 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

