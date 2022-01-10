Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,143 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47.

