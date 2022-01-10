Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the third quarter worth $1,024,000.

NYSEARCA:BCI opened at $23.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

