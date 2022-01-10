Callon Petroleum to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.51. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPE. Truist boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $51.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after acquiring an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 325,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,205 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

