Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $23.23

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.23, but opened at $22.16. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CALT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.