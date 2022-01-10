Cairn Energy’s (CNE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.37) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.90) to GBX 225 ($3.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.30) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 227.14 ($3.06).

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.63) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 248.18 ($3.34). The firm has a market cap of £970.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.68.

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($246,303.60).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

