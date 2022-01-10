Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CADE opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

