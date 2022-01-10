CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.73 and the highest is $4.16. CACI International posted earnings of $4.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $16.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.24 to $16.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.01 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

In other CACI International news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CACI International by 237.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in CACI International by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.35. 107,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $215.18 and a fifty-two week high of $290.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.99.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

