C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $124.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.75.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,110,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,162,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,138,000 after acquiring an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 125,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

