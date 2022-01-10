Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.79

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 6642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNR. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $926.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 310,654 shares during the period. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

