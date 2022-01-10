Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 702,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

BUR stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Velanne Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Burford Capital by 68.0% in the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 550,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Burford Capital by 63.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 492,617 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Burford Capital by 31.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,038,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 247,489 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Burford Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,947,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,327,000 after acquiring an additional 245,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Burford Capital by 136.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

