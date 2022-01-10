Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 702,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
BUR stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
