Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.73

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSE:BEPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as 42.73 and last traded at 42.73, with a volume of 106707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 43.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74.

About Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets.

