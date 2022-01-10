Brokers Set Expectations for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $15.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.69.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.41.

NYSE:DKS opened at $109.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $147.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

