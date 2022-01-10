Brokers Issue Forecasts for Franklin Covey Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Franklin Covey in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of FC stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $723.83 million, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

