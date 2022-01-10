Brokerages Set Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Target Price at $11.41

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,058,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UP opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

