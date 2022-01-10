Brokerages Set Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Target Price at $55.80

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.44.

VCRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE VCRA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.07. 89,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,280. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,886 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 145,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 162,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,136,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

