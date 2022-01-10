Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Target Price at $22.86

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPZEF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

TPZEF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

