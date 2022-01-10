Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Price Target at GBX 813

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 813 ($10.96).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDW shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.13) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.86) to GBX 980 ($13.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.13) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.13) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.78) to GBX 809 ($10.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.60) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,491.34).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 660.80 ($8.90) on Friday. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 511 ($6.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.60 ($10.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 667.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 662.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

