Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Target Price at $43.20

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $1,071,497.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,106,364 shares of company stock valued at $29,387,181. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
QS stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. 261,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,362. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
