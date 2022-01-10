Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Target Price at $43.20

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $1,071,497.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,106,364 shares of company stock valued at $29,387,181. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $3,836,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,036,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QS stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. 261,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,362. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

