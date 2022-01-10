Brokerages Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Target Price at $56.20

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,720. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

