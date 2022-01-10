Brokerages Set Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Target Price at C$16.93

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.93.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of PVG opened at C$17.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$18.57.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
