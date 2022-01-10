Brokerages Set Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Target Price at C$16.93

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PVG opened at C$17.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$18.57.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$184.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

