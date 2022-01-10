Brokerages Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -27.57. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 69,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.