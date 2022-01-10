Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $38.67

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. 21,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,553. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.