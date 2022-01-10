Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) PT at $31.83

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several research firms recently commented on ACET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.