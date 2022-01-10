Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SON. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SON traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.07. 1,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,260. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

