Brokerages Expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.56 Million

Analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to post sales of $28.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.35 million to $28.80 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $109.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $141.99 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $145.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million.

LAW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,811,777.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $2,115,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $6,232,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAW traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 485,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,798. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

