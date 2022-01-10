Brokerages Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Brokerages expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Commvault Systems reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $47,086,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,393,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,272,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after buying an additional 286,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $18,182,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $66.68 on Monday. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $56.12 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 136.08, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.