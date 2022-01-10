Brokerages Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

NYSE ABB opened at $38.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. ABB has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

