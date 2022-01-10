Brokerages Anticipate Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadiz.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 7,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,520. The company has a market capitalization of $161.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

In other news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 25,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cadiz by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cadiz by 1,206.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadiz (CDZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.