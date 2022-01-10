Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post sales of $115.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $122.90 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $118.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $452.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $479.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $463.75 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $482.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
