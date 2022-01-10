Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post sales of $115.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $122.90 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $118.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $452.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $479.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $463.75 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $482.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BSET stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. 19,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,270. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $163.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

