Broadleaf Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.1% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded down $8.87 on Monday, reaching $178.73. 276,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,187,841. The firm has a market cap of $210.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.62.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.