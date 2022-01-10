Broadleaf Partners LLC Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for 2.3% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CF Industries worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Shares of CF traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.21. 47,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,148. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

