Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.7% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock traded down $17.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $549.98. 35,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.33 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $639.83 and a 200-day moving average of $576.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

