Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Barclays

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $9.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut shares of Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Health Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

BHG opened at $2.95 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,388,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,230,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.