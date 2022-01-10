Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,604. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.