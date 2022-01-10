Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 500 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 189,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 80,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,447 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

