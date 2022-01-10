Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $360.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.