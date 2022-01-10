Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $114.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

