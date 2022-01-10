Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,277 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.69 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.