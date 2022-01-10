Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,834 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $106.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

