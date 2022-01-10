Boston Partners Purchases 28,653 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.16% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TUSK stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.20. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

