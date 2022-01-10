Boston Partners Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of CTO Realty Growth worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $202,748 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTO opened at $62.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.