Boston Partners Cuts Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.10% of Emerald worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerald by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Emerald in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Emerald in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerald in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Emerald by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. 27.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $99,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EEX opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $259.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.89. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 110.55% and a negative return on equity of 86.06%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

