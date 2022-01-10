Boston Partners Buys Shares of 47,728 Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Boston Partners owned 0.10% of Tecnoglass at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.