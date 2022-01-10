Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.86.

NYSE BOOT opened at $121.82 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $88,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

