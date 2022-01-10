BMO Capital Markets Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

DEA stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.35%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 56,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

