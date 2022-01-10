BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 58,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BKN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,940. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

